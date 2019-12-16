Sudan: Ismail Taj - the Revolution Started in Damazine Will Not Die

Damazine — The Prominent fure of the Sudanese Professional Association (SPA) , the Representative of Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) Ismail Al Taj has expressed pleasure over his participation in Damazine celebration marking the first anniversary of the glorious December Revolution.

Taj addressing the celebration, said Damazine is now, rewriting the Sudanese history, describing the revolution which started in Damazine as unprecedented and will not die.

He greeted the Resistence Committees in the Blue Nile and all Sudan, adding that all t he people are now waiting for the result of the investigation Committee on the Army General Command massacre.