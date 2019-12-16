Sudan: Ismail Taj - the Revolution Started in Damazine Will Not Die

14 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Damazine — The Prominent fure of the Sudanese Professional Association (SPA) , the Representative of Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) Ismail Al Taj has expressed pleasure over his participation in Damazine celebration marking the first anniversary of the glorious December Revolution.

Taj addressing the celebration, said Damazine is now, rewriting the Sudanese history, describing the revolution which started in Damazine as unprecedented and will not die.

He greeted the Resistence Committees in the Blue Nile and all Sudan, adding that all t he people are now waiting for the result of the investigation Committee on the Army General Command massacre.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.