Sudan: Al-Mirghani Congratulates Conservatives On Winning UK Elections

Cairo — The Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, (DUP) the Origin. Mohammed Osman Al-Mirghani, on Saturday, congratulated the British Prime Minister, Boris Jhonson on the occasion of winning the UK elections.

Al-Mirghani on cable to the British Premier has congratulated the Conservatives for winning the elections, wishing them success in leading the UK for more progress and prosperity.

He expressed hope that the new British government will open new horizons for joint cooperation with Sudan, calling for holding constructive dialogue for the interest of the people of the two countries.