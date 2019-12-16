South Africa: Police Arrest Three Suspects in Alexandra for Drug Related Crime As Safer Festive Season Operations Gain Momentum

15 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police in the early hours of Sunday morning, 15 December 2019, launched multiple joint intelligence-driven operations in Alexandra where three (3) suspects were arrested for possession of and dealing in drugs.

A 24-year old suspect was arrested for dealing in drugs after police found in his possession different types of drugs whose worth is yet to be determined, as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.

In the second operation also in Alexandra, a 47-year old man was arrested for dealing in dagga after he was found in possession of a large quantity of dagga and an undisclosed amount of cash suspected to be proceeds of crime.

In a third operation, a 24-year old male suspect was arrested for dealing in dagga. Police also found in the man's possession: 15 wrist watches as well as military uniform. Police are investigating the source of the watches and the military uniform.

The suspects will appear before the Alexandra Magistrate Court in due course.

Gauteng Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has welcomed the arrests and encouraged police members in the Province to continue to go the extra mile in ensuring the safety and security of the residents and visitors of Gauteng over the holiday period.

"Let these arrests set the tone and serve as a warning to criminals that police will over the festive season be all over the streets of Gauteng, making sure that crime is kept at the lowest levels," Gauteng Provincial Commissioner remarked.

