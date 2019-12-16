South Africa: Firearms and Drugs Recovered - Port Elizabeth

15 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Intelligence led operations this weekend in the Northern areas of Port Elizabeth resulted in the recovery of two firearms and drugs.

At about 00:20 this morning, 15 December 2019, the Anti-Gang Unit, Tactical Response Team and Public Order Policing members acted on the information received and swooped in on a house in Eucomus Street in Kleinskool. The house and yard was thoroughly searched and a firearm, .38 revolver and five rounds of ammunition was found in the rear bumper of a broken vehicle in the yard while the other, a 9mm pistol with 11 rounds of ammunition was found outside between a beam and the plastic cover under a roof tile. Fifteen rounds of ammunition was also found wedged in a gap of a wall of the house.

The serial number of the revolver is filed off while ownership of the second firearm is being verified. No one was arrested and an enquiry docket is opened for further investigation.

While executing search warrants at houses in Highfield Road in Korsten, Public Order Policing members confiscated 2,5 kg dagga; 9 pieces of crack cocaine, 67 rolls of dagga, 11 Ecstasy tablets and cash. No arrests were effected.

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved.

