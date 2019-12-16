Sudan: Public Prosecutor Says Bashir's Conviction Tip of the Iceberg in Series of Trials

The Public Prosecutor on Saturday issued a statement on the verdict against deposed Sudanese president hinting it was just the tip of the iceberg in a series of trials Bashir would be facing in the future.

Bashir was found guilty of crimes of dealing in hard currency, and that of illicit wealth and misappropriation of public funds.

Legal experts say the Criminal Court in Khartoum has not only sentenced him to two years in confinement but it stressed he should spend them in a "social reform institution". Simply meaning he should be morally reformed at the age of 75 that prevents the law from taking him to proper jail.

However the Sudanese Public Prosecutor Office in a statement few hours following the announcement of the verdict, said Bashir's conviction was "the first case in which the head of the former regime has been brought to trial. A number of other cases await him under article 130 of premeditated murder, crime against humanity, undermine the constitutional system, punishable by death if found guilty.

The statues of Omar Bashir has now shifted from an accused to a convicted person who will have to be treated according to the prison regulations and the restrictions which that entail, the prosecutor office said. It could possible means Bashir could no longer enjoy the privileges of the political detainee.

It further pointed to the symbolism of the trial which showed how the state and government were run in the country by the deposed regime and how the public funds were being handled.

"Conviction under articles of combating illicit wealth and public fund misappropriation, denude all claims and slogans of purity, sincerity and honesty" the statement stressed.

It said investigation against the former president and his entourage would continue on a range of issues including the planning and execution of a coup d'état in 1989, the killing of protesters, human rights violations, crimes against humanity in Darfur, the Nuba mountains and the Blue Nile states, rape and torture as well as forceful disappearance and other corruption crimes that involve billions of dollars.