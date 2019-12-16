Somalia: Qatari FM Holds Meeting With Somali Counterpart in Doha

14 December 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Kheyre has met with his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani in Doha. The two leaders discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and strengthening cooperation in various fields.

The Somali prime minister is in Qatar to attend the Doha Forum and is expected to address the forum on Sunday. He is also expected other leaders from various countries on the sidelines of the meeting.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani opened the Doha Forum 2019 under the theme "Re-imagining Governance in a Multipolar World" at the Doha Sheraton Hotel this morning.

The opening of the forum was attended by Rwandan President Paul Kagame, his Armenian counterpart, Armen Sarkissian, the president of El Salvador Nayib Bukele, Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, his Somalia counterpart, Hassan Ali Kheyre, among others.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
External Relations
East Africa
Middle East and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.