Somalia: Qatari FM Holds Meeting With Somali Counterpart in Doha

Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Kheyre has met with his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani in Doha. The two leaders discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and strengthening cooperation in various fields.

The Somali prime minister is in Qatar to attend the Doha Forum and is expected to address the forum on Sunday. He is also expected other leaders from various countries on the sidelines of the meeting.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani opened the Doha Forum 2019 under the theme "Re-imagining Governance in a Multipolar World" at the Doha Sheraton Hotel this morning.

The opening of the forum was attended by Rwandan President Paul Kagame, his Armenian counterpart, Armen Sarkissian, the president of El Salvador Nayib Bukele, Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, his Somalia counterpart, Hassan Ali Kheyre, among others.