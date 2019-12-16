South Africa: Wentworth Murder Suspect to Appear in Court

press release

On 13 December 2019 at 18:30, police officers from Wentworth were called out to a report of a shooting under a bridge on the M4 freeway. The police officers responded swiftly to the shooting incident.

It is alleged that there was an argument between two men (both aged 35) which resulted in one opening fire on the other. The victim sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to hospital for medical attention where he later died. The suspect was arrested at the crime scene. The firearm used was also seized by police. The suspect is expected to appear in the Wentworth Magistrates Court on 17 December 2019. He will face charges for murder and handling of a firearm whilst under influence of alcohol.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the swift arrest of the murder suspect. "I wish commend police officers in Wentworth for this latest arrest. This area is plagued by crime which is driven by drug dealing and we will continue to support the local police to clamp down on criminal elements who live within that community," he said.