South Africa: Wentworth Murder Suspect to Appear in Court

15 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On 13 December 2019 at 18:30, police officers from Wentworth were called out to a report of a shooting under a bridge on the M4 freeway. The police officers responded swiftly to the shooting incident.

It is alleged that there was an argument between two men (both aged 35) which resulted in one opening fire on the other. The victim sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to hospital for medical attention where he later died. The suspect was arrested at the crime scene. The firearm used was also seized by police. The suspect is expected to appear in the Wentworth Magistrates Court on 17 December 2019. He will face charges for murder and handling of a firearm whilst under influence of alcohol.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the swift arrest of the murder suspect. "I wish commend police officers in Wentworth for this latest arrest. This area is plagued by crime which is driven by drug dealing and we will continue to support the local police to clamp down on criminal elements who live within that community," he said.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.