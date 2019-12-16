Somalia: Former Somali Leader Meets With Jubaland President and Sharif Hassan

Somalia's former President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed has met the Jubbaland regional state president Ahmed Madobe and former South West state president, Sharif Hassan Sheikh Adan, at his residence in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

The leaders reportedly discussed the political situation in the country and the 2020/2021 elections.

The leaders, who have been in Kenya for the last few weeks, have been holding meetings to discuss political re-alignment ahead of the 2020/2021 elections.

However, the outcome of these meetings has not yet been revealed.