Kenya Airways Names Acting CEO

Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced the appointment of Allan Kilavuka as its acting chief executive officer, replacing Polish national Sebastian Mikosz who opted out of the top job before expiry of his contract.

Mr Kilavuka is the current CEO of the airline's low cost subsidiary Jambojet.

The airline's board in a statement sent Monday indicated his appointment is effective January 1, 2020, and that he will serve in the role until a substantive CEO for Kenya Airways has been recruited and appointed.

"Allan will also continue his role as Chief Executive Officer of Jambojet during the interim period of recruitment," said the statement signed by Company Secretary Catherine Musakali.

More to follow.