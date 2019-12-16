South Africa: Ngidi Ruled Out of MSL Final, in Doubt for England Series

Cape Town — Tshwane Spartans bowler, Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the Mzansi Super League (MSL) final against Paarl Rocks after sustaining an injury.

Ngidi suffered a "significant Grade 1 hamstring muscle tear" during the team's warm-up during the MSL play-off against the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants in Port Elizabeth last Friday.

Cricket South Africa Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shuaib Manjra says a decision on whether the fast bowler will be ready to face England for the Boxing Day Test will be taken at a later date.

"Lungi Ngidi sustained an acute hamstring muscle injury during the warm-up prior to the MSL T20 play-off on Friday. Scans done on Saturday showed a significant Grade 1 tear of his hamstring muscle and therefore he has been ruled out of the MSL T20 final," said Manjra.

"He will commence his rehab and return to play program with the aim of getting him fit to play for the Multiply Titans in January 2020 and based on his progress, a decision will be made regarding his availability for selection for the Proteas team," he concluded.

Source: Sport24