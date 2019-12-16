South Africa: Imbokodo Finish 10th At Cape Town Sevens

Cape Town — Imbokodo , the Springbok Women's Sevens team have finished in tenth position at the women's event at the Cape Town Sevens .

South Africa lost 19-7 to Spain in their final match at the tournament on Sunday, a play-off for ninth place.

Tries from Barbara Pa and Olivia Fresnada and a conversion from Patricia Garcia saw Spain, ranked 7th at the tournament, into a 12-0 lead at half-time.

South Africa had some promising chances in the second half and were rewarded for their effort with Liske Lategan showing a clean pair of heels to beat the Spanish defence for a converted try with four minutes left.

With Spain now only leading 12-7, the Cape Town crowd were well behind Imbokodo.

But Garcia put the game outside the reach of the home side with a converted try after breaking through the South African defence as Spain led 19-7 with just two minutes left, a lead they held onto till the final whistle.

Scorers

South Africa

Tries: Liske Lategan

Conversion: Nadine Roos

Spain

Tries: Barbara Pla, Olivia Fresnada, Patricia Garcia

Conversions: Garcia (2)

The Springbok Women's Sevens squad is (with World Series stats)

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

1. Rights Mkhari (on debut)

2. Christelene Steinhobel (two tournaments; 10 matches; 0 points)

3. Buhle Sonamzi (on debut)

4. Zintle Mpupha (captain; three tournaments; 15 matches, 25 points, five tries)

5. Zenay Jordaan (11 tournaments, 52 matches; 111 points, 13 tries, 23 conversions)

6. Meghan Phillips (on debut)

7. Eloise Webb (two tournaments, two points, one conversion)

8. Sizo Solontsi (on debut)

9. Nadine Roos (two tournaments; 10 matches, 32 points, six tries, one conversion)

10. Mathrin Simmers (seven tournaments; 36 matches; 30 points, six tries)

11. Catha Jacobs (on debut)

12. Liske Lategan (on debut)

13. Lusanda Dumke (on debut) - official reserve

Source: Sport24