South Africa: Imbokodo Finish 10th At Cape Town Sevens

15 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Imbokodo , the Springbok Women's Sevens team have finished in tenth position at the women's event at the Cape Town Sevens .

South Africa lost 19-7 to Spain in their final match at the tournament on Sunday, a play-off for ninth place.

Tries from Barbara Pa and Olivia Fresnada and a conversion from Patricia Garcia saw Spain, ranked 7th at the tournament, into a 12-0 lead at half-time.

South Africa had some promising chances in the second half and were rewarded for their effort with Liske Lategan showing a clean pair of heels to beat the Spanish defence for a converted try with four minutes left.

With Spain now only leading 12-7, the Cape Town crowd were well behind Imbokodo.

But Garcia put the game outside the reach of the home side with a converted try after breaking through the South African defence as Spain led 19-7 with just two minutes left, a lead they held onto till the final whistle.

Scorers

South Africa

Tries: Liske Lategan

Conversion: Nadine Roos

Spain

Tries: Barbara Pla, Olivia Fresnada, Patricia Garcia

Conversions: Garcia (2)

The Springbok Women's Sevens squad is (with World Series stats)

1. Rights Mkhari (on debut)

2. Christelene Steinhobel (two tournaments; 10 matches; 0 points)

3. Buhle Sonamzi (on debut)

4. Zintle Mpupha (captain; three tournaments; 15 matches, 25 points, five tries)

5. Zenay Jordaan (11 tournaments, 52 matches; 111 points, 13 tries, 23 conversions)

6. Meghan Phillips (on debut)

7. Eloise Webb (two tournaments, two points, one conversion)

8. Sizo Solontsi (on debut)

9. Nadine Roos (two tournaments; 10 matches, 32 points, six tries, one conversion)

10. Mathrin Simmers (seven tournaments; 36 matches; 30 points, six tries)

11. Catha Jacobs (on debut)

12. Liske Lategan (on debut)

13. Lusanda Dumke (on debut) - official reserve

