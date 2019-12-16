South Africa: Imbokodo Finish 10th At Cape Town Sevens

Cape Town — Imbokodo , the Springbok Women's Sevens team have finished in tenth position at the women's event at the Cape Town Sevens .
South Africa lost 19-7 to Spain in their final match at the tournament on Sunday, a play-off for ninth place.
Tries from Barbara Pa and Olivia Fresnada and a conversion from Patricia Garcia saw Spain, ranked 7th at the tournament, into a 12-0 lead at half-time.
South Africa had some promising chances in the second half and were rewarded for their effort with Liske Lategan showing a clean pair of heels to beat the Spanish defence for a converted try with four minutes left.
With Spain now only leading 12-7, the Cape Town crowd were well behind Imbokodo.
But Garcia put the game outside the reach of the home side with a converted try after breaking through the South African defence as Spain led 19-7 with just two minutes left, a lead they held onto till the final whistle.
Scorers
South Africa
Tries: Liske Lategan
Conversion: Nadine Roos
Spain
Tries: Barbara Pla, Olivia Fresnada, Patricia Garcia
Conversions: Garcia (2)
The Springbok Women's Sevens squad is (with World Series stats)
1. Rights Mkhari (on debut)
2. Christelene Steinhobel (two tournaments; 10 matches; 0 points)
3. Buhle Sonamzi (on debut)
4. Zintle Mpupha (captain; three tournaments; 15 matches, 25 points, five tries)
5. Zenay Jordaan (11 tournaments, 52 matches; 111 points, 13 tries, 23 conversions)
6. Meghan Phillips (on debut)
7. Eloise Webb (two tournaments, two points, one conversion)
8. Sizo Solontsi (on debut)
9. Nadine Roos (two tournaments; 10 matches, 32 points, six tries, one conversion)
10. Mathrin Simmers (seven tournaments; 36 matches; 30 points, six tries)
11. Catha Jacobs (on debut)
12. Liske Lategan (on debut)
13. Lusanda Dumke (on debut) - official reserve
