Sudan: Rome Statute Must Be Ratified - NUP

15 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The New Regime in Sudan must ratify Rome Statute stimulates for establishing International Criminal Court ICC), National Umma Party (NUP) Chairman and Immam of Ansar Saddig AL Mahdi has said.

However, he said that doesn't mean that prosecution should be taking place before the ICC. AL Mahdi gave this statement on Sunday during addressing the symposium of Construction of National Peace Project organized by the part's foreign relations mobilization process.

The symposium was launched under the slogan "towards wider Sudan's relations under the revolution of reform and change." He added that Sudan has no laws for prosecuting those who have committed genocide and war crimes.

On other hand AL Mahdi said there should be a decisive change in United State position of removing Sudan's name from the list of terrorism.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

