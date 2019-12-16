Uganda Commemorates International Men's Day

16 December 2019
World Health Organization (Geneva)

Kampala, 16th December 2019:- Uganda marked the International Men's Day under the theme -- 'Engaging Men and Boys for a Healthy and violence-free Generation'.

During the commemoration, the public was implored to support and participate in programs that address the mind-set and gender biases that affect male involvement in health programs, to speak out against practices that undermine male involvement and advocate and uphold human rights in the areas of maternal, adolescent and child health, gender-based violence, HIV and AIDS and Tuberculosis to increase productivity.

The public was further asked to promote positive cultural practices that support male involvement in health programs, emphasize the observance of paternity leave for men to support their wives and promote the participation of boys and men in family and community activities other than only at workplaces.

The Minister of Health Dr Jane Ruth Aceng presided over the event that began with the launch of the Ministry Male Involvement Strategy and Service standards as well as the updated training manual for health workers on the management of Gender-Based Violence and Violence Against Children.

This was followed with a five-kilometre walk to increase awareness about the importance of men's health and their involvement in supporting health programs.

Dr Aceng highlighted the need to invest in programs that cater to the sexual and reproductive health needs and rights of men as well as improving healthcare-seeking behaviour for all disease conditions.

"We also need to invest in prevention programs for drug and substance use as well as alcohol as these negatively affect health and production for wealth," she added.

She encouraged men to go early for testing for HIV and Tuberculosis so that they can access early treatment which would result in better health outcomes

The Minister further informed participants that globally, gender-based violence is linked to mainly a male perpetrator violating the rights of girls, women and children. "It is therefore important to engage men at various levels to control and stop the vice in our communities," she noted.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Uganda, Dr Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam also participated in the commemoration where he emphasized the importance of male-involvement in achieving better health outcomes.

He noted that men's greater engagement will also open opportunities to improve men's own sexual and reproductive health, disrupt intergenerational cycles of violence, and promote men's roles as advocates for better health, including a reduction in violence in families.

"The responsibility for nurturing children including taking them for immunization, seeking health care and feeding the children in the homes has for a long time been largely left to women, it is now time for men to play a role in child upbringing for a stronger nation," he said.

Dr Yonas further said that advocating for male engagement in health contributes and addresses one of the 6 dimensions of measuring WHO's work as the organization executes its mandate which is: Impactful integration of gender, equity and human rights.

Uganda was recognized for Championing Male Involvement in the Health Sector.

At the recently concluded International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) commemorations in Nairobi, the global leaders committed to Zero tolerance to maternal mortality, Zero tolerance to unmet need for Family planning and Zero tolerance to Gender-Based Violence.

Uganda was recognized as one of the first countries that institutionalised programming for Male Involvement in the Health Sector. The Ministry of Health- Aide Memoir from the Joint Review Mission clearly stated that Male Involvement would be one of the undertakings to be implemented in the coming year.

This is all under the leadership of the Ministry of Health with support from partners including the UN Family and Civil Society organizations such as Maama's Club Uganda, MEN ENGAGE and many more to implement and advocate for male involvement in health.

Related Links

Male involvement in the prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV

Programming for male involvement in reproductive health

A copy of Uganda's male involvement strategy

Credits

Read the original article on WHO.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 World Health Organization. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: WHO

Most Popular
Uganda
Health
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.