South Africa: Three People, Including Two Children, Die in Shack Fire in Strand

15 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Mitchley

Three people, including two children, have died in a shack fire in Strand, Cape Town during the early hours of Sunday.

Jermaine Carelse, Cape Town Fire and Rescue spokesperson, said the City's Fire and Rescue Service firefighters responded to a fire in TV-Section, just off Onverwacht Street in Strand.

"The swift response of the fire crews ensured the fire was restricted to only a single structure," Carelse said.

"Unfortunately, the bodies of a woman and two girls were discovered amongst the debris."

Carelse confirmed that two of the victims were minors.

The scene was cordoned off and handed over to the South African Police Services.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

