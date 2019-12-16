South Africa: Two Women Arrested for Shoplifting

14 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Two women aged 38 and 41 were arrested today at Kimberley Diamond Pavillon mall at about 12:00 after off-duty police officials were tipped off by a security officer about a group of six women and two males who were busy shoplifting.

Cst Mabusweni and Cst Leshage immediately reacted to the information received as they were already in the vicinity.

Suspects were followed to their vehicle where clothes amounting to the value of R56 000 and their vehicle a white Toyota Etios were confiscated.

Six suspects are still at large, that is four women and two males.

The two suspects are expected to appear before the Kimberley Magistrates court soon.

Police investigation continues.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.