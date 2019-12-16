South Africa: Two Women Arrested for Shoplifting

press release

Two women aged 38 and 41 were arrested today at Kimberley Diamond Pavillon mall at about 12:00 after off-duty police officials were tipped off by a security officer about a group of six women and two males who were busy shoplifting.

Cst Mabusweni and Cst Leshage immediately reacted to the information received as they were already in the vicinity.

Suspects were followed to their vehicle where clothes amounting to the value of R56 000 and their vehicle a white Toyota Etios were confiscated.

Six suspects are still at large, that is four women and two males.

The two suspects are expected to appear before the Kimberley Magistrates court soon.

Police investigation continues.