Sudan: Dengue Fever Still On the Rise

East Sudan — The number of reported cases of Dengue fever continues to increase in Sudan, especially in Red Sea state. On Thursday, one person died, and 21 cases of infection were confirmed in Kassala.

Last week, Radio Dabanga reported that two people died of what is now suspected to be dengue fever in Sara Hospital in Port Sudan. 25 patients with an as yet unidentified fever were transferred from the Red Sea state area of Hoshiri to Port Sudan Teaching Hospital between last week Friday and Sunday.

The Federal Ministry of Health has released a report that confirmed six new cases of Rift Valley fever, three of them were in Hoshiri region in the Red Sea state and three in the River Nile state.

The report also listed four cases of diphtheria in El-Santah locality in South Darfur, and three cases of dengue fever in West and East Darfur.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne disease and stagnant waters are a breeding grounds for mosquitoes. The rise in dengue fever in Sudan coincides with the recent rains and floods, and consequent large areas of stagnant water.

