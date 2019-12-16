Angola Participates in Youth Forum in Egypt

16 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan ambassador to Egypt, Nelson Comes, participates in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, the World Youth Forum, that aims to convey to the young generation the feeling of love for others, peace and constructive dialogue.

Opened by Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, the Forum has about 7,000 guests, including Senegal's Head of State Macky Sall and Palestine's Mahmoud Abbas.

The event, which ends Tuesday, looks at topics such as global security, climate and environmental challenges, the fourth industrial revolution, women's empowerment, food security and employment opportunities. In the sidelines of the forum, thematic workshops are held with the participation of young people from various countries, including members of the National Youth Council of the provinces of Luanda, Cunene and Cuando Cubango.

The event is an initiative of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, says a note from the Angolan Embassy in that North African country to which ANGOP had access.

