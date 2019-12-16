Tanzania: Margaret Ikongo Appointed Vodacom Tanzania Interim Chairperson

16 December 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alawi Masare

Dar es Salaam — Vodacom Tanzania announced the appointment of its interim chairperson as the company is completing the process to get a long term replacement.

Ms Margaret Ikongo who has been one of the independent directors in the board of Vodacom since 2017, assumes the role of chairing the leading telecommunication company from December 1, 2019, according to a statement signed by the company secretary Caroline Mduma.

"During this interim period, Ms Ikongo will hold the chair position until the process of getting the chair is complete," she stated.

She also surrenders her position as the chairperson of the board's emergency, audit and implementation committee, according to the statement.

Ms Ikongo is professionally a chartered insurer and risk management specialist who now works as a consultant.

In the past, she occupied the position of managing director at National Insurance Corporation of Tanzania for about 10 years.

Also Read

Chadema, ACT row: is there hope still for a 2020 coalition?

Analysts weigh in on CCM move to grill top stalwarts

Sudan's Bashir handed two years' detention for graft

Vodacom former chairman Ali Mufuruki said in October that he would resign from the position starting from December 1st this year to devote more time to pursue his business interest.

The boardroom guru died on December 8 in South Africa where he was receiving medical treatment.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
Business
East Africa
Company
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.