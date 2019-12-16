Sudan: Protest Against Violence and Corruption in West Darfur

15 December 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Kireinek / Habila / Kendebe — On Friday, hundreds of people protested after Friday prayers, against the scarcity of bread, fuel crisis, the widespread corruption, as well as human rights violations in Kireinek, Habila, and Kendebe in West Darfur.

The protestors held banners saying: "No more corruption", and called for the provision of bread and fuel. They demand the dismissal of the state governor.

A source explained to Radio Dabanga that they are protesting against the ongoing violence, corruption as well as the high prices of commodities in the state.

A new demonstration is planned against the violence and corruption in West Darfur on Monday.

On December 8, Radio Dabanga reported about the ongoing violence in Darfur that people staged a protest against the increasing violence in Um Dukhun in Central Darfur, after a farmer was killed and several others were injured in the neiighbourhood.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

