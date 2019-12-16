South Africa: Suspect Shot and Killed During Attempted House Robbery

15 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On Saturday, 14 December 2019 at about 22:00, two suspects aged about 30 and 31 attacked the two victims in their house. They allegedly gained entrance by breaking the burglar door and the door and entered the house. Meanwhile the alarm system went off. Whilst in the house they tied the victims and assaulted them.

Members from Senforce security responded to the alarm they found the two suspects still in the house. The suspects who were armed with a panga and hammer allegedly attacked the two security guards. Security guards retaliated and shot one of the suspects and he died at the scene and managed to arrest the second one.

The arrested suspect will appear in Bloemfontein Magistrate court on Tuesday 17 December 2019. Victims aged 70 and 75 was referred to a local hospital for medical treatment.

