Sudan: Weekly Press Columns Digest

It is not in the interest of the December Revolution to ignore some elements that attempt to create and widen a rift between the military and civilian components of the Sovereignty Council (SC) of the transitional Authority for the benefit of the supporters of the former regime, wrote Al-Zubair Saeed in a column published on Alakhbar daily newspaper of Sunday.

All SC members are Sudanese agreed upon for achievement of the goals of the Revolution which the youth sealed with their precious blood, said Saeed, adding that the media should play a substantial national role during this sensitive period of the history of Sudan that requires cooperation and a team work in the service of the objectives of the Revolution that made the members of the Transitional Authority sit down together and take decisions.

The basic aim of the foes of the Revolution is to make turbid the relationship between its ingredients by instigating campaigns of suspicion and rumors to serve the interests of those foes, the columnist said.

The cooperation between the components of SC and the Council of Ministers for defusing the country's political and economic crises is not a deviation from the principles of the Revolution, on the contrary, it is an obligation, Saeed said.

The improvement of the Sudan relations with the United States of America is focal in our external ties because the USA is influential in all countries of the world with no exception, a fact which means improvement of our relations with it leads to improvement with all other countries of the world, wrote Yassin Hassan Beshir in a column that appeared on Altayyar daily newspaper of Monday.

For this reason, Beshir considered current efforts by the Sudanese Prime Minister come in the right course because he seeks to mend several cracks that have occurred in the bilateral relations, something which, according to the columnist, is difficult and complicated but "we have to knock heavily for achieving partial accomplishments" such as raising the recently achieved diplomatic representation to an ambassadorial level, restoration of the American scholarships to Sudan, substantial investments, administrative and technical support to government institutions and such other partial accomplishments.

He believes that the approach of partial accomplishments is better than looking for the single achievement of lifting the name of the Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism because this is semi-impossible as "we are dealing with a state of institutions in which the decision-making process is extremely complicated, unlike the case in our countries where the decision is taken by a single person instantly without referring to any institution."

Hassan criticized a statement, the source of which he did not mention, which warned that if the terror designation was not removed, the Sudan would collapse and would become a rogue state that invites and hosts terrorist groups.

He labeled this as not a good idea because first it would cause a state of despair among the Sudanese people who have just freed themselves from a regime of corruption and oppression, and secondly, it would not make the US and other international powers rush for rescuing the Sudan from becoming a rogue state, as other countries which are more strategically important than the Sudan, like Syria, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, have become rogue states.

"We are not running against time and we have to focus on remedying our domestic affairs as a priority and improving our external ties and scoring partial accomplishments with the US and by time the terror designation will be removed, we are not in a hurry," said the columnist.

The rate of exchange of the US dollar on Monday evening has suddenly climbed up to 85.5 Sudanese pounds in the black market, said Suhair Abdul Rahim in a column published by Alintibaha daily newspaper of Tuesday.

Although it was not a record rate as during the bygone regime the dollar reportedly reached 98 pounds in cash and 88 pounds in cheque, the columnist wondered who is behind this skyrocketing rate of exchange.

Suhair quoted black market insiders as saying that an unnamed company entered that market during the past two days with the aim of purchasing 5 million US dollars, while another company operating in the gold business said it wanted to buy 700,000 dollars, with those insiders adding that these two firms were behind the sudden rise in the rate of exchange.

Behind those companies, in turn, are elements that seek to aggravate the economic crisis and escalate grievance and despair among the people to make them sympathetic with the shameless elements, said Suhair, obviously referring to opponents of the present transitional authority.

She suggested that looking for and chasing the black marketers, with emphasis on the tycoons, be assigned to the pro-government resistance committees, instead of the security agents whose efforts against those traffickers proved to have been much ado about nothing because they have not apprehended the heads of the dollar mafia.

Lina Yagoub reported in a column that appeared in Al-Sudani daily newspaper of Wednesday that a number of people surrounded a pick-up truck recently parked in Khartoum's main central market to buy US dollars, something that instantly made the rate of the dollar soar from 83 to 85 Sudanese pounds.

This one and other similar practices occur without being checked by the security authorities, said Lina wondering about the whereabouts of those authorities at present.

She noted that an obvious outcome of the December Revolution that has made the people happy was the collapse of the security "empire" which used to have been engaged in purchasing wheat flour and cars in addition to confiscating newspapers and practices of arrests, tortures and killing, doing nothing to the interest of the country and the people and becoming "a state within a state", although the basic task of the security apparatus in any country of the world is to protect the security, economy and stability of that country.

The columnist called for trust-building between the Security Authority and the people in the new regime and, instead of appointing retired militarymen, she suggested naming a civilian from the Freedom and Change Forces (FCF) for running the apparatus, a position which she said needs to be occupied by a person who enjoys smartness, fitness and a strong personality besides a wide political and strategic vision.

Beshir Arbajy, in a column that appeared on Aljareedah daily newspaper of Thursday on the occasion of the convening here on Wednesday a conference of the Friends of Sudan, applauded Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdouk for his remarkable performance, every day offering the Sudanese politicians a lesson in management of the international relations.

A state can be presented in a respectful way so long as its top official enjoys international respect and consideration, said the columnist indicating that Hamdouk possesses such a character.

Asking the participants in the conference for a minute of silent standing to mourn those who were killed during the December Revolution and the compliance by the participants show their respect to the martyrs as well as Hamdouk and equally the latter's respect to those who have sacrificed their lives for changing of the regime, Arbajy said.

He noted that the respectable character of the Prime Minister was behind acceptance by a considerable number of nations, topped by the United States of America, the United Kingdom, France, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, besides the United Nations, for taking part in the conference for pledging political and economic support to the Transitional Authority, including the funding of the forthcoming annual budget which is estimated to amount for 5 billion US dollars, including health, education and peace.

Even more important than this support is acquiring relations of friendship with those nations, something which will result in influx of funds and investments that will help in the development of the Sudan, the columnist predicted.

Certainly this situation will not be welcomed by the crises-lords and commissioners of the defunct regime because the transparency and responsibility will deny them the thefts and commissions they used to get from that regime and the upcoming development will be guarded by the revolutionaries of the December Revolution and by the prayers of the Sudanese people after they were rescued from the era of corruption and oppression, Arbajy wrote in conclusion.

Muzamil Abul Gassim, the chief editor of Alyoum Altali daily newspaper, devoted his column in his journal on Saturday to harshly attacking the Sudanese Football Association and its head Dr. Kamal Shaddad censuring both as corrupt.

He called upon the President of the Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul Fattah al-Burhan, not to squander the public money in support of the most corrupt football association in the history of Sudan, with reference to approval by Burhan of financial assistance and offering money for purchasing three motorcars for the Association.

Gassim said in his column that the President of the Association paid a visit to Burhan without knowledge of the Minister of Youth and Sports and asked support for rehabilitation of the football stadiums as ordered by the African football federation.

He added that the Association does not need additional cars because it possesses 17 cars, one of which is allocated to the wife of Shaddad, and that the football body has received and squandered thousands of dollars offered by the African federation and FIFA besides the financial assistance offered by the Sudanese government.

He also called upon the Youth and Sports Minister, Wala'a al-Boushy, to check the anarchy that is practiced by the corrupt Football Association which is part of the dissolved National Congress Party (NCP) and to ask the Sovereignty Council President not to support the chaotic practices which the columnist thought would have been ceased with the ouster of the extinct regime.