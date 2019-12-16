South Africa: Missing Siblings Sought By Cradock Detectives

15 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual offences Unit in Cradock is urging the public to assist in finding two biological sisters, Sunick Ferreira (12) and Ashley Olivier (5) who went missing on 13 December 2019, after an arranged visit with their biological parents, Marius and Tasha Ferreira.

On above mentioned date the grandfather and legal guardian of the minors, reported them missing. It is alleged that the Ferreira couple shortly left after the children were dropped off at their home for an arranged visit by a social worker. They left the premises with a travelling bag and the two children. The children were dressed in a white and yellow dress, blue pants and pink shoes.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Investigation Officer Detective Constable Sibongile Ngesi on 0794145565 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

