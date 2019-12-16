South Africa: Cop Arrested for Murder of Two Brothers in Richards Bay

16 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

A KwaZulu-Natal police officer is facing two charges of murder after he allegedly shot and killed two brothers in Nseleni, Richards Bay, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) said on Monday.

The 38-year-old constable, based at Operational Response Service in Richards Bay, allegedly shot and killed the brothers around 09:00 at Nseleni residential cottages on Saturday, IPID spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said.

They were 24 and 32.

The constable allegedly argued with the 24-year-old man about the level of noise that came from his house throughout the night, Seisa said.

The man responded by allegedly assaulting the constable. The scuffle ended and the parties separated.

Later the constable walked to Nseleni satellite police station to open an assault case against the 24-year-old, Seisa said.

Before reaching the satellite police station, the police officer ran into the man, who was accompanied by his 32-year-old brother.

"Once again [an] argument started between the constable and the two brothers. The constable shot and killed both brothers," Seisa said.

Ipid visited the scene and conducted its investigation. The constable was arrested on two counts of murder.

He will appear in Empangeni Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.