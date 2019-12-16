South Africa: Two Killed, 22 Injured in Bus Accident in Mpumalanga

16 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

Two people were killed, and 22 others injured following a bus accident in Kranspoort, just outside of Middelburg, Mpumalanga on Monday morning, paramedic services said.

"When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 09:00, they found another medical service at the scene," ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said on Monday.

"Upon further assessment, paramedics found a bus lying on its side. Two people were... declared dead at the scene."

She said 22 people were assessed and treated at the scene before being transported to the hospital.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics, but police were on the scene for further investigations."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.