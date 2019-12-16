Sudan: Undersecretary of Foreign Ministry Receives Canadian Envoy for Women, Peace and Security Affairs

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Dr. Siddiq Abdul-Aziz, received in his office Sunday the Canadian Envoy for Women, Peace and Security Affairs, Ms. Jacqueline O'Neill, and briefed her on the measures taken by the transitional government in the field of empowering women to participate in politics in appreciation and loyalty to their efforts and sacrifices for the success of the glorious December Revolution.

He also reviewed the government's efforts in the field of establishing a comprehensive and just peace with the armed struggle movements, and requested the support of Canada and the international community to Sudan during the transitional period to achieve the priorities of the stage and success during the transitional period.

Ms. O'Neill has praised the glorious December revolution and the great sacrifices made by the people and leaders of Sudanese women with great courage, as well as the measures taken by the transitional government in the field of empowering women in the social and political participation and allocating 40% of the seats in the Transitional Legislative Assembly to the Sudanese women.

The Canadian Envoy for Women Affairs indicated that the measures adopted by Sudan government for women empowerment are considered a major event in the field of empowering women in the world as a whole, and affirmed Canada's support to the transitional government in Sudan.