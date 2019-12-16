Sudan: UNIDO Praises Sudan Cooperation With Private Sector

15 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — UNIDO manager of Sudan Office Dr. Mohamed Sayed Abdel Momein praised ministry of industry and trade cooperation for developing Sudanese private sector.

In his address on the occasion of the international day for manufacturing in Africa under slogan" Developing African industry to support the continental free zone trade," Dr. Momein highlights that the cooperation of governmental institutions with private sector was the same approach that has been adopted by UNIDO aimed at implementing the objectives of development on the ground.

He stresses that Sudan has strategic location amongst African countries. Dr. Momein pointed out that industry is considered the backbone of development as it creates big opportunities of job.

Moreover Dr. Momein urges for analyzing competition capacity of countries that contributed in setting up competition strategies in the field of industry. He reminded the importance of polices supporting industry and observing competition.

For his part manager of regional and international organizations department in the ministry of industry and trade, Nadir AL Rayh affirmed Sudan concern on Industrial sector through setting up clear cut strategies.

AL Rayh called for industrial quality products and gets benefit from value added for competition at regional and international markets.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Business
East Africa
External Relations
International Organisations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.