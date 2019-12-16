Sudan: UNIDO Praises Sudan Cooperation With Private Sector

Khartoum — UNIDO manager of Sudan Office Dr. Mohamed Sayed Abdel Momein praised ministry of industry and trade cooperation for developing Sudanese private sector.

In his address on the occasion of the international day for manufacturing in Africa under slogan" Developing African industry to support the continental free zone trade," Dr. Momein highlights that the cooperation of governmental institutions with private sector was the same approach that has been adopted by UNIDO aimed at implementing the objectives of development on the ground.

He stresses that Sudan has strategic location amongst African countries. Dr. Momein pointed out that industry is considered the backbone of development as it creates big opportunities of job.

Moreover Dr. Momein urges for analyzing competition capacity of countries that contributed in setting up competition strategies in the field of industry. He reminded the importance of polices supporting industry and observing competition.

For his part manager of regional and international organizations department in the ministry of industry and trade, Nadir AL Rayh affirmed Sudan concern on Industrial sector through setting up clear cut strategies.

AL Rayh called for industrial quality products and gets benefit from value added for competition at regional and international markets.