Sudan: Umma Party Affirms Its Aspiration for Balanced Foreign Policy

Khartoum — The chairperson of the External Relations Committee of the National Umma Party, Rashida Ibrahim Abdul-Karim, pointed out that her party looks forward for a balanced foreign policy which is away from axes and takes into account the interests of the country.

In her address at the symposium on the national peace project, organized at Coral Hotel by the External Relations Committee of the National Umma Party, Rashida stressed the importance of normalization of Sudan relations with the international community, affirming that the foreign policy is a reflection of the internal policy.

She explained that the Umma Party has a rich history of concern with the foreign relations, saying that Sudan is facing great challenges that were caused by the defunct regime through its political practice, adding that it is not difficult to change.

She said that the Umma Party is pressing ahead to restore pride and dignity of Sudan and to reintegrate it into its regional environment, adding that we must not frustrate aspirations of the youth of the revolution.

Rashida has called for the appointment of Kandakas (females) in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by 40%, as stated in the Constitutional Document, stressing that Sudan is going through a stage that requires wisdom and focusing on the goals of the revolution and achieving sustainable peace.

She asserted She that there is no option for everyone but to agree on peace and to turn it into a reality so that Sudan can enjoy security and stability.

She affirmed that there shall be preservation to democracy and work for its sustainability.