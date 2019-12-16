Sudan: Maj. Gen. Jabir and Musa Discuss Implementation of Reconciliation Agreement

Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Jabir, received at the Republican Palace the leader of the Beja Congress, Musa Mohamed Ahmed, and discussed implementation of the tribal reconciliation agreement in East Sudan and the efforts to support the peaceful co-existence at the areas that have witnessed some disputes in east Sudan lately.
