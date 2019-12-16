Sudan: Al-Burhan Affirms Importance of Partnership With United Nations

Khartoum — Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, affirmed that the United Nations is a partner with Sudan in peace issues and economic challenges facing the country.

This came during his meeting Sunday in the General Command with the delegation of the United Nations East African Administration and Deputy Head of the United Nations-African Union Joint Mission for Darfur (UNAMID), Anita Kiki, in presence of the Foreign Minister, Asma Ahmed Abdalla.

Al-Burhan expressed during the meeting his optimism that the ongoing peace negotiations in Juba will produce a satisfactory result for all and achieve comprehensive peace in the country.

The Chairman of the Sovereignty Council stated that consultation is continuing with the United Nations and the African Union to choose an appropriate mechanism in the coming period to address the challenges, especially the monitoring the ceasefire and working for development of local communities through the provision of technical and logistical support.

He indicated that the displaced will return in the future to their homes, a matter which requires providing them with basic services such as education, health services and infrastructures.

In a press statement after the meeting, the UNAMID Information Advisor, Ashraf Issa, said that the aim of the delegation's visit to Sudan is to discuss Sudan vision on the UN contribution to the peace process and outstanding issues of the transitional period.

He said that the delegation is visiting Sudan through instruction by the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, who stressed that the institutions of the transitional period shall be the primary reference in defining the nature of the cooperation and work of the United Nations in Sudan in the current stage.