Sudan: Ministerial Decision Issued On Acceptance of TCS Students At Engineering Faculties

15 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Chairman of the National Education Council and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, professor Intisar Saghiroun, has issued a decision on acceptance of theTechnical field Students (TCS) at the engineering faculties in the Sudanese universities.

The decision was undertaken according to provisions and articles of the lAct for Organizing Higher Education and Scientific Research for the year 1990 to encourage students of technical fields to achieve their desire for university studies.

