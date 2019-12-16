Sudan: Hamdok Receives JEM Delegation

15 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdallah Hamdok, affirmed that peace and stability are given top periority by the transitional government.

He gave the affirmation when he received Sunday a delegation of the Just ice and Equality Movement (JEM), lead by its Secretary General's Deputy, Adam Eissa Ibrahim, who stated to press that armed struggle movement support the transitional government which represent the Revolution of the people of Sudan.

He the that the meeting tackled the effort of the transitional government to realize peace, indicating that the Juba Declaration reflects th good will and enabled the armed movements and meet their supporters and the refugees and displace people and to identify their ideas on the negotiations.

Ibrahim pointed out that the meeting discussed the issues of the prisoners and refugees and the coordination with the concerned authorities for visits of JEM delegations to different states.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

