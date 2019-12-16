Nigeria: Reno Omokri Calls for Netflix Boycott If It Shows Movie About Gay Jesus

Author and Lawyer, Reno Omokri has called for a boycott of on-demand movie platform, Netflix, if it goes ahead to show a movie that portrays Jesus as gay.

The movie titled, The First Temptation of Christ was made by a YouTube comedy group and was released by Netflix in Brazil on December 3rd. The movie implied that Jesus was in a sexual relationship with his male friend Orlando.

Taking to Instagram to share his thought, he urged Netflix not to take advantage of Christian's tolerance.

Read his full statement below

"The other day, a misguided woman used Scripture as an ashtray. Now, Netflix announces a film about a gay Jesus. Would they do that to the Quran?

"Netflix and other liberal media must NOT take advantage of Christian's tolerance. Christians choose non-violence on purpose. It is not that we cannot be violent! Rather, it is that we choose not to be violent.

"If Netflix goes ahead to release their comedy on the gay Jesus, I urge all Christians around the world to delete their Netflix app and cancel their Netflix subscription. If you fail to do this, you cannot claim to love Christ, His Father, or me, Their servant.

"I remind all Christians of the injunction a Christ gave us in Matthew 10:33:

"Whosoever shall deny me before men, him will I also deny before my Father which is in heaven."-Matthew 10:33

"Stand up for your faith or watch it forever ridiculed."

