Tunisia: Two Killed, Eleven Sustain Injuries in Road Accident in Medjez El Bab

16 December 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — An engineer and a civil servant working in Tamra iron mine (Sejnane) were killed Sunday in a road accident in Medjez El Bab (Beja governorate). Eleven of their fellow workers suffered injuries.

Twelve mine officials and workers were hit by a speeding Algerian utility vehicle when they got out of two cars beloning to the mine to help with an egine failure, said Sejnene Delegate Ali El Hamdouni.

"Two people were killed on the spot, while the mine's director was taken to the regional hospital of Béja," the delegate said. Two other victims were transferred to Ben Arous Trauma and Major Burns Centre.

