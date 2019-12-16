Namibia: Geingob Thanks Well-Wishers After Re-Election

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob has expressed appreciation and gratitude to world leaders for congratulatory messages after his re-election as president of Namibia.

A media statement issued to Nampa on Sunday by the Presidency recapped that Geingob and the ruling Swapo Party received a renewed mandate from the Namibian people to govern for a second term, after the seventh presidential and National Assembly Elections of 27 November 2019.

It noted that Geingob continues to receive congratulatory messages from across the world, continent and the nation.

"The president expresses his profound appreciation to the multitude of well-wishers, including the United States of America (USA), People's Republic of China, Republic of France, Republic of South Africa, Republic of Angola, Republic of Botswana, Republic of Rwanda, Republic of Kenya and the Republic of Mozambique amongst others," it read.

The statement mentioned US Secretary of state, Mike Pompeo was among the first of world leaders to congratulate 'president Geingob, the new National Assembly and all citizens of Namibia on another successful election'.

He also expressed the US government's intent to continue working together to increase trade, combat HIV-AIDS and in wildlife protection.

President of France, Emmanuel Macron commended Namibia's stable and modern democracy, and commitment to tackling climate change.

Macron further emphasised for the two countries to work together on economic matters and sustainable development, particularly for the African continent.

Meanwhile, Chinese president Xi Jinping expressed that the two leaders have had several meetings and have reached important consensus on bilateral cooperation.

Rwandese president Paul Kagame stated that his government attaches great importance to the partnership between the two countries, which has grown over recent years under the leadership of president Geingob and reaffirmed commitment to strengthen the bond of friendship and cooperation.

According to the statement, Angolan president Joao Lourenço lauded Namibia's strides towards peace, development and stability as 'an exemplary reference for the countries of the SADC region, in particular'.

On his part, Geingob said: "Namibia remains committed to the principles of democratic contestation and upholding free and fair elections."

He thanked the electorate for another term to bring the nation closer to the ultimate goal of prosperity, adding that Namibian democracy is well and truly alive.

"Our Namibian House remains intact and more vibrant than ever," Geingob said.

-- Nampa