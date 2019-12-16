Namibia: NSSC Higher-Level Learners Increase in 2019

THE number of learners who wrote the Grade 12 National Senior Secondary Certificate (NSSC) increased by 12,8% in 2019, standing at 20 605 registered candidates.

This figure is comprised of 18 649 full-time and 1 956 part-time candidates.

Meanwhile, the number of part-time candidates for the Junior Secondary Certificate (JSC) dropped by 1 656 (translating to 14,8%), with the total at 9 566, compared to 2018.

In a statement issued this morning, acting chief public relations officer at the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, Absalom Absalom, said this is the last year for the JSC (Grade 10) examination on the part-time level.

He also announced that the ministry will, this Friday, 20 December 2019, release the Grade 12 NSSC higher level full-time and part-time as well as the Grade 10 part-time results.

"The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture has made good progress with the marking and processing of the examination data and will be able to officially release the provisional Grade 12 (NSSC) higher level for full-time and part-time candidates and Grade 10 (JSC) for part-time candidates on 20 December 2019. The results will be available on the website of the ministry and will also be accessible via an SMS service," he said

