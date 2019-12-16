Namibia: NSSC Higher-Level Learners Increase in 2019

16 December 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

THE number of learners who wrote the Grade 12 National Senior Secondary Certificate (NSSC) increased by 12,8% in 2019, standing at 20 605 registered candidates.

This figure is comprised of 18 649 full-time and 1 956 part-time candidates.

Meanwhile, the number of part-time candidates for the Junior Secondary Certificate (JSC) dropped by 1 656 (translating to 14,8%), with the total at 9 566, compared to 2018.

In a statement issued this morning, acting chief public relations officer at the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, Absalom Absalom, said this is the last year for the JSC (Grade 10) examination on the part-time level.

He also announced that the ministry will, this Friday, 20 December 2019, release the Grade 12 NSSC higher level full-time and part-time as well as the Grade 10 part-time results.

"The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture has made good progress with the marking and processing of the examination data and will be able to officially release the provisional Grade 12 (NSSC) higher level for full-time and part-time candidates and Grade 10 (JSC) for part-time candidates on 20 December 2019. The results will be available on the website of the ministry and will also be accessible via an SMS service," he said

Email: [email protected]; Twitter: Char_Ngatjiheue.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.