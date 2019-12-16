Uganda Overcome Cecafa Misery

Fufa used the aftermath of Uganda's 1-1 Cecafa Girls' U-17 Cup draw with Tanzania yesterday at Njeru Technical Centre to display the trophy and car awarded to theirs and Airtel's Female Player of the Year Juliet Nalukenge.

Nalukenge's show - an extension of the Saturday awards' night in Munyonyo - went on long enough for the players, coaching staff and fans to get over the physical torment that Tanzania had taken them through in those 80 minutes.

Uganda had started the match lively, perhaps, knowing that a win would seal the championship with 12 points and a match against Kenya to spare. Tanzania, on the other hand, where fighting for their lives and quickly found composure. They managed to play through Uganda's press a couple of times and opened the scoring through aggressive forward Aisha Khamis Masaka in the 20th minute as Gillian Akadinda and Stella Musibika failed to clear their lines.

Akadinda was taking the place of Samalie Nakacwa at right back after the authorities adjudged the latter not fit to play owing to her breathing problems during matches against Djibouti and Eriteria last week. Uganda were behind for the first time in four matches here.

The challenge to recover from that was taken well by coach Ayub Khalifan's side and they were awarded a penalty after Masaka handled a Kevin Nakacwa thrown-in in the box. Fortunately for Tanzania who had turned defensive, referee Caroline Wanjala changed her mind immediately after.

Results

Djibouti 0-4 Eriteria

Kenya 3-2 Burundi

Uganda 1-1 Tanzania

TABLE

Team P W D L F A PTS

Uganda 4 3 1 0 26 1 10

Tanzania 4 2 2 0 12 5 8

Kenya 4 2 1 1 19 6 7

Burundi 4 1 1 2 13 10 4

Eriteria 4 1 1 2 5 16 4

Djibouti 4 0 0 3 0 37 0