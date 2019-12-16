Namibia: Namatama New Bukalo Chairperson

BUKALO Village Council on Friday elected Candy Namatama as its new chairperson. Namatama will be deputised by Bernard Masangu.

The previous chairperson of the council, Charles Siyauya resigned earlier this year, leaving the position vacant for the past six months.

In this same year, the chief executive officer of the Bukalo village council Martins Limbo was reinstated after being dismissed for alleged misconduct in 2016. In a ruling from the Office of the Labour Commissioner in August, it was noted that Limbo's dismissal was found to have been procedurally and substantively unfair, which prompted his reinstatement.

The incoming chairperson Namatama, in her acceptance speech, has noted that being left with one council member less did not deter them from achieving goals and envisaged service delivery owed to the residents of Bukalo for the past months.

"We have allocated 111 ervens to First Capita for the construction of middle to low income houses, under Bukalo extension 1 and extension 2. The site is only awaiting official site hand over for the construction to start soon. We have also allocated 2 hectares of land to the agriculture ministry for the construction of multimillion dollar meat processing plant and the biggest abattoir in the north eastern regions," she noted.

Namatama added that the council will soon have a multifaceted business and shopping mall development at Bukalo, as land will be soon allocated to private developers who have submitted applications in that specific zoning.

" I can fully attest to the fact that indeed we have developed and are on the right path of development," she said.

The chief executive officer, Limbo during his welcoming remarks at the extraordinary ordinary council meeting on Friday noted that very soon there will be a launch of NaTIS One Stop centre at Bukalo for vehicle registration, learner drivers licenses and full drivers licenses as well as vehicle examinations.

"This initiative will lead to employment creation of up to 12 permanent jobs for local residents and as per the envisaged action plan centre would be in full operation with a complete staff laden by May 2020," he said.

Limbo noted that his office made it possible for the reduction of the NamWater debt by 2,3 percent in comparison to the higher escalations in previous debt collection periods, this was achieved by aggressive revenue collection on water payments from residents.