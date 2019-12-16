Nigeria: Chaos As Rival Cult Groups Engage in Shooting Spree in Surulere

16 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

There is pandemonium in Aguda, Surulere, area of Lagos State on going, following serious clash that erupted between suspected rival cult groups in the area.

The incident, happening between Pako and Cassette Bus Stops, according to eyewitness started about 10.15 am, with both groups shooting sporadically, using other dangerous weapons in free for all.

At press time, it could not be confirmed if there were casualties as residents who are locked up in their respective homes, sent distress call for immediate intervention by the police and other security agents to restore law and order before causing further damages.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.