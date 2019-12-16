Nigeria: NCPC Boss Urges Pilgrims to Monitor One Another to Check Absconding

Mrs Esther Kwaghe, the Acting Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), has charged pilgrims to protect, monitor and report fellow pilgrims with an intention to abscond.

Kwaghe gave the charge at the seventh transportation of the 2019 general Christian pilgrimage to Israel and Rome on Sunday.

She said they must be secured to one another to help catch those with the intention of absconding, adding that this was another method to help identify those who had the potential to abscond.

Kwaghe described pilgrimage as a spiritual journey that transforms life and urged the intending pilgrims to thank God for considering them worthy to re-examine their lives.

She said the commission had put in place all necessary arrangements for a hitch-free pilgrimage for the year and would continue to strive to ensure no one absconded.

Kwaghe urged them to resist the temptation of absconding during the pilgrimage and to be good ambassadors of Nigeria and their families.

"It is an opportunity for you to increase your faith and it will be an opportunity to fellowship with other Christians" she said.

She congratulated the intending pilgrims from Lagos State for their bold initiative to embark on holy pilgrimage to strengthen their faith in the Lord.

Vanguard News Nigeria.