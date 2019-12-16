Kenya: County Boss Says His Life Is in Danger Over His Fight Against Corruption

16 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Sarah Nanjala

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua claims his life is in danger following alleged threats from some top Jubilee leaders.

On Monday morning, Dr Mutua went to the Kilimani police station's DCI offices to record a statement over the matter.

Speaking to journalists after recording the statement, Dr Mutua claimed that the threats were from Deputy President William Ruto, National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale and Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen.

Dr Mutua said he was threatened on two different occasions over his comments on national issues.

He said he recorded a statement at Kilimani police station under OB No. 50/16/12/2019.

Dr Mutua called for the beefing up of his security.

He said that his fight against corruption is what has led to the threats on his life.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Governance
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.