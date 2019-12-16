Nigeria: Buhari Commends Chad Military Over Counter Insurgency Campaign

16 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday commended the Chadian Forces over their contributions to the counter insurgency campaign in the Lake Chad basin.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chad is part of the regional force fighting Boko Haram insurgents under the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF).

Other participating countries are Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Benin.

Buhari lauded the Chadians when he paid an operational visit to the Headquarters of the Sector 3 Nigerian Army Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) in Monguno, a border town in Borno.

Represented by Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), the Minister of Defence, the President described the troops as heroes who sacrificed their lives in the defence of the nation's territorial integrity and the people.

The President said the purpose of the visit was to check the welfare of the soldiers, hold discussion with their colleagues from Chad and see how the Nigerian government can improve on their operations.

"The officers have told us your problems and everything that is needed for you to improve on the conduct of this operation.

"So, our prayer is that you continue with the good work that you have been doing and ensure that all what you are doing will not be left unattended.

"We will do our best to ensure your welfare are well taken care of.

"By the grace of God, we shall do our best to ensure you win this war. All of you will go back to your family and continue with your normal life.

"The government and the people of Nigeria will never forget our heroes who have done us proud, but lost their lives.

"We are also aware of the sacrifices that you are making and I hope you continue," he said.

Buhari also commended the troops for their bravery and gallantry in the successful execution of the war against the insurgents as well as peace restoration process.

The service chiefs, including the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Abubakar Sadique, Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai and other military top brass were at the meeting. (NAN)

