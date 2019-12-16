Somalia and Turkey Host a Joint Trade Exhibition Aimed At Sensitizing Locals On How They Can Gain Entry in the International Markets

16 December 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A joint trade exhibition organized by Somalia and Turkey opened in Mogadishu on Sunday.

Hundreds of participants thronged the venue for the meeting whose aim is to strengthen trade between the two countries.

Turkish Ambassador to Somalia Mehmet Yilmaz, said the meeting was the first of its kind.

"There will also be panels at the expo where Turkish and Somali experts will discuss problems regarding agriculture in Somalia and deliberate on possible solutions and cooperation," he said.

The two day meeting is also expected to be a catalysts for Somalia traders to get in to the international agriculture export market.

"Some parts of Somalia, like where I come from, are good for farming. I just want to know how I can export my farm produce abroad, and I have been given help here," Mohamud Osman, a Somali farmer said.

"How can we use agriculture to grow Somalia and where do we export what we have?" said businessman Hassan Omar

Somalia's Minister for Labor and Social Affairs, Sadik Warfa, called for Turkey's assistance to help Somalia realize its potential in agriculture, which will provide jobs for many youths.

Somalia mostly exports livestock, fish and bananas and also grows corn and sorghum for domestic use. But a lack of security as well as displacement due to war, poor irrigation and transport systems and degraded natural environments have slowed exports over the years

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Trade
Business
External Relations
East Africa
Europe and Africa
Stock Markets
Somalia
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.