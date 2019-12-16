Somalia and Turkey Host a Joint Trade Exhibition Aimed At Sensitizing Locals On How They Can Gain Entry in the International Markets

A joint trade exhibition organized by Somalia and Turkey opened in Mogadishu on Sunday.

Hundreds of participants thronged the venue for the meeting whose aim is to strengthen trade between the two countries.

Turkish Ambassador to Somalia Mehmet Yilmaz, said the meeting was the first of its kind.

"There will also be panels at the expo where Turkish and Somali experts will discuss problems regarding agriculture in Somalia and deliberate on possible solutions and cooperation," he said.

The two day meeting is also expected to be a catalysts for Somalia traders to get in to the international agriculture export market.

"Some parts of Somalia, like where I come from, are good for farming. I just want to know how I can export my farm produce abroad, and I have been given help here," Mohamud Osman, a Somali farmer said.

"How can we use agriculture to grow Somalia and where do we export what we have?" said businessman Hassan Omar

Somalia's Minister for Labor and Social Affairs, Sadik Warfa, called for Turkey's assistance to help Somalia realize its potential in agriculture, which will provide jobs for many youths.

Somalia mostly exports livestock, fish and bananas and also grows corn and sorghum for domestic use. But a lack of security as well as displacement due to war, poor irrigation and transport systems and degraded natural environments have slowed exports over the years