Nigeria: Sex-for-Marks: Uniabuja Sacks Dean

16 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The University of Abuja, UniAbuja has dismissed a professor and former dean of the Faculty of Agriculture over allegation of sexual harassment.

A source disclosed that the University senate approved the dismissal of the lecturer after reviewing the report of the 8-man committee set up to investigate the allegations.

It would be recalled that a female student of the university had in July this year, alleged that a professor in the Department of Agriculture of the university allegedly demanded for sex in order to give her marks.

The lecturer had earlier been issued a query after he was caught pants down during a sting operation by policemen of the Gwarinpa police station.

Daily Trust gathered that following threat by the lecturer that the student, with registration number: 16211546, would not pass a course he was taking unless she gave in to his sexual demands, she reported the matter to security operatives, who organised a sting operation.

The sting operation was carried out by men of the Gwarinpa police station, where the professor was caught pants down in a hotel room in the highbrow estate of the Federal Capital Territory.

