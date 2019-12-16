Malawi: MCP's Chimwendo Gets Social Media Jabs, Justifies Remarks

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) director of youth Richard Chimwendo Banda has been sharply criticized for his remarks at a rally in Mponela, Dowa on Saturday which some people say were inciting to be protest violently should the election case verdict not go in favour of the party.

Chimwendo Banda: Says he preached peace

Chimwendo Banda could be heard in a clip in circulation on social media platforms telling party officials to ferry people to the Constitutional Court on the day of the verdict in the landmar presidential elections nullification petition case.

He said the party expects nothing but victory of the case.

"Tsiku logamula dziko lonse tikakumana ku Lilongwe. I we wa nyuzi lemba, iwe wapolisi konzeka, ukawauze akazi ako kuti zili uku n'zoopsya [on judgement say, we will all meet in Lilongwe. The medua must write about this! Police officers, get ready and tell your wives tjat it's getting dangerous.]

Chimwendo Banda said the MCP does not recognize President Peter Mutharika as head of state, saying he ascended to the position fraudulently.

"This is why our leader Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is not attending parliament because he does not recognize Mutharika as the head of state," said Chimwendo Banda.

Chimwendo Banda has later clarified on his Facebook wall, saying his remarks have been taken out of context because he did not incite people to rise up against the government should the court verdict not go in favour of the MCP.

He clarified that he was asking police officers to tell their wives that "there will be a lot of work on the day, not that it will be dangeroua for them."

Chimwendo Banda said he has persuaded the party youth to desist from running battles with police and called for peace.