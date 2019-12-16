Liberia: Nigerian Man Mysteriously Dies in Customs Collector's Office in Ganta

A Nigeria "charter man" known as Mumbau Adekunle on Thursday, November 28, 2019 mysteriously died in the office of the Customs Collector in Ganta. Report reaching the Daily Observer Nimba Desk said the man entered the country in August this year with a trailer filled with soft drinks.

In Ganta, traders at the border hire "charter men" who offer customs brokerage and logistics services for a lump-sum fee to navigate the customs regime and ensure delivery of goods from the border point of entry to the client's final destination.

After going through the customs procedure, which involved the payment of duties that same month, the trailer and the goods were released to the man. The man accordingly embarked for Monrovia with the goods, apparently leaving his document with the customs authority (reason not known).

On Thursday, November 28, 2019, Mr. Adekunle returned to the border to take delivery of his document.

According to the joint security, when the man got in the collector's office, the collector was having his lunch. Adekunle was therefore asked by the collector to wait until he could finish eating.

The joint security narrated that while the collector was eating, the Adekunle suddenly dropped from the chair. He was immediately rushed to the Ganta Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Circumstances surrounding the man's death, including the actual cause of death, are yet to be established. Nobody, including the Customs Collector Wolubah Selma, was willing to speak with the press.

Being a Muslim, the late Adekunle was buried on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Ganta, with assistance from the Nigerian community in Ganta.

The late Mr. Mumbau Adekunle, who resided in Monrovia, Liberia, was the Managing Director of International Motor Transport, located 5 Capital Road, Agaye, Lagos State, Nigeria.