Liberia: New Broadcast Complex, Overhead Bridge in Sight

-Chinese Ambassador Discloses

In continuation of many infrastructural projects undertaken by the Chinese Government in Liberia's post-war reconstruction, Ambassador Fu Jijun has disclosed that China is expected to undertake two different projects shortly; constructions of two flyover bridges along the Tubman Boulevard and a new complex for the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS).

In addition to the complex, China, according to Ambassador Fu, will provide a moving transmitting vehicle for outside broadcast purpose that will give instant radio news.

Since they renewed their bilateral relation and exchanged ambassadors, China has been instrumental in Liberia's post-war development. Among the giant infrastructural projects completed by the Chinese Government in Liberia are the newly dedicated Ministerial Complex to host not less than nine ministries and agencies, the new Roberts International Airport Terminal, the annexes of the Capitol Building and renovation of the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.

Preceding these projects completed and dedicated this year are the University of Liberia's new complex at Fendall and the Jackson Fiah Doe Memorial Hospital in Tappita, Nimba County.

The Tubman Boulevard is the main route for thousands of vehicles conveying people to central Monrovia where almost every government's functionary and business operation take place.

As a result, traffic jam is experienced daily; with the rush hour traffic congestion between Red-Light, Paynesville and central Monrovia, in the mornings and evenings.

When constructed, the flyover bridge will ease these daily constraints upon commuters, especially as some ministries and agencies begin to occupy the Ministerial Complex.

In his disclosure on December 6, 2019, Ambassador Fu said the implementation of these projects comes as a result of request from the Liberian Government following President Weah and other high ranking government officials' meeting with Chinese President XI Jinping.

Chinese assistance to Liberia has not only been concentrated on infrastructural development but human resource as well. The Ambassador recounted that in 2019, 87 Liberian students under the China-Liberia Collaboration went to China to pursue their bachelor's and master's degrees in various disciplines.

Also, 508 Liberian government officials, scholars, doctors and technicians were able to travel to China for professional training. Thirty girls, selected by the First Lady's Clar Weah Foundation, also went to China to learn how to make hair products.

Additionally, about 100 students from the University of Liberia, Cuttington University and the Tubman University got the Chinese Ambassador's Scholarship in 2019.

"A grant provided by the Chinese Government has also facilitated an assistance for 50 rural schools to dig wells for safe drinking water," said Ambassador Fu.

In the area of healthcare delivery, Ambassador Fu said China has sent 13 successive medical teams and donated a great quantity of medical equipment and medical drugs to Liberia.

The teams have been working with the John F. Kennedy Medical Centre and in Maryland County.

Ambassador Fu acknowledged the crucial and critical role of the media and said in his year-end gathering with the media that arrangement has been made for several media practitioners to visit China by next year.

This message accompanied by rounds of applause led Press Union President Charles Coffey to acknowledge the role of China in modeling media practitioners and called on Ambassador Fu to consider not less than 250 practitioners to visit China for training programs.

In the Security Sector, Ambassador Fu disclosed that China has also been helping the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), the Liberia National Police (LNP), and Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) with logistical supports and training, and helped Liberia in contributing troops to the United Nations peacekeeping troops in Mali.