Malawi: We Are Ready for Floods, Lcc

Lilongwe — With the rainy season now at hand, Lilongwe City Council says it is ready to respond to floods within the city.

Last year, some parts of the city like Chipasula and Kaliyeka among other places were affected by the floods which destroyed houses and other property. One person was reported missing in the process.

In an interview, LCC Public Relations Officer, Tamara Chafunya said the council, in conjunction with Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) and United Nations' Technical Centre for Disaster Risk Management, Sustainability and Resilience has developed a tool known as 'City Wrap' under the City Resilience Action Plan.

"The tool is aimed at strengthening the capacity that we have as technicians in the developing countries to build our cities' resilience and effectively reduce the urban risks to floods," said Chafunya.

"We have also introduced Ward Civil Protection Committees which have our personnel working with the communities and on alert on any disasters that may occur," she added.

Malawi Red Cross Society Public Relations Officer, Felix Washon said the organisation is already implementing a Disaster Risk Reduction Project in Lilongwe to address the same problem.

"Among other things, we are planting trees along rivers and also sensitising communities to clean up the drainages," he said.

Early this year (2018), DoDMA reported that at least 179 households were affected by the floods in Lilongwe City last rainy season.

Since Lilongwe started experiencing floods, the local council has been telling people to move away from river bank settlements but this has often been met with resistance.