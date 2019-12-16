Malawi: Condom Coordinating Committee Established in Ntchisi

16 December 2019
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Felix Kapatamoyo

Ntchisi December 16, 2019: A Condom Coordinating Committee has been established in Ntchisi District to enhance condom distribution and accessibility.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA), Program Officer in the Department of Nutrition and HIV and Aids in the Ministry of Health, Martin Kapito said apart from enhancing accessibility and availability of condoms at all levels, the committee would also help reduce new HIV infections.

Ntchisi District Condom Focal Person Officer, Lest Longani said there is an increase in the turnout of people who collect condoms from his office.

"The turnout of people to get condoms from my office has greatly improved as people are coming in large numbers to get them," he said.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in partnership with the Family Planning Association of Malawi (FPAM) will be providing financial assistance to the committee which is composed of people from both government and non-governmental organizations.

