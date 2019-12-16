Ghana: Policeman Shoots Driver's Mate

Sekondi — A Police General Lance Corporal (G/L/Cpl), Frank Kofi Amoako of the Rapid Deployment Force (RDF) at Takoradi, in the Western region, Friday dawn allegedly shot a driver's mate, John Essandoh, at Kojokrom.

This was after the policeman chased the victim and his master (a driver) from Inchaban barrier to Kojokrom, to arrest them for alleged smuggling offence.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that G/L/CPL Amoako intercepted the articulated truck been driven by driver (name not given)at the barrier, but, he fled the scene, and in an attempt to arrest them the gun 'went off' injuring Essandoh.

Essandoh was taken to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital where he was admitted and treated, but, later referred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

G/L/ CPL Amoako was in police custody pending further investigations, and the articulated truck driver, has reported to the police and his statement taken.

The Western Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, confirmed the incident yesterday.

She recounted that about 3.15 am on Friday, G/L/CPL Amoako was on duty at the Inchaban police barrier when an articulated truck with registration number WR 3059-14 pulled up from Cape Coast direction towards Takoradi without light.

On reaching the check point, the police stopped the driver(name unknown) and drew his attention that truck was not having light, and, he was asked to produce his drivers licence and also open the container for inspection.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

DSP Adiku mentioned that the driver produced only the waybill covering the container, and pretended producing his licence from the vehicle, but sped off.

She said, G/L/CPL Amoako suspected the driver was carrying smuggled goods, and chased him and 'caught up' with him at Kojokrom, where he had parked the truck.

DSP Adiku said, the driver fled the scene leaving behind his mate, Essando, and when he attempt to arrest driver's mate in the vehicle, Essandoh resisted and tried to disarm the policeman.

The Police Public Affairs Officer said the rifle which G/L/CPL Amoako was holding went off, and the mate continued his bid to disarm the policeman.

"The mate and the policeman fell into a gutter and the rifle went off again hitting the mate on his left leg ,"DSP Adiku explained.