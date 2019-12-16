Ghana: Former Pres Mahama Galvanises Support for Election 2020

16 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Congress (NDC), on Saturday charged members of party to "stand together" and "rescue the nation from hardship" in the 2020 General Election.

He asked them to remain prayerful for the party and work for its victory next year, adding, "We dare not fail the country."

The former President made the call at the burial service for the late Victoria Adzo AdzagliAmetefee, wife of Mr Henry Ametefee, Volta Regional Chairman of NDC.

He said the wish of the late Mrs Ametefee was to see the NDC in power in 2020 and urged members of the party to get to work.

The former President said the deceased was known for her hard work and commitment to the Party and that NDC's victory in 2020 was a must to give her a peaceful rest.

The late Mrs Ametefee died on Sunday, October, 27, 2019 at the Volta Regional Hospital, where she was rushed to in a critical condition.

The funeral was attended by leadership of the NDC from national to local levels, former government appointees, former and sitting Members of Parliament among others.

Also present were Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, Mr Pius Hadzide, Deputy Minister of Information, some Municipal and District Chief Executives, chiefs and queenmothers.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Vice President's Chiwenga's Wife Arrested
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines?
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.